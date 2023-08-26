Some Nigerians have taken to social media to commend the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for hitting the ground running immediately after he assumed office as a Minister of the Federation.

Tribune Online reports that President Bola Tinubu on Monday sworn in Bosun Tijani, alongside 44 others, as Ministers of the Federation.

Updating the nation about his first week in office today, Tijani took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to publish the details of the week’s activities.

In the statement titled “Minister’s Week in Review,” Tijani highlighted the events that took place in his office from Monday, August 21st, to Friday, August 25th, 2023.

According to the statement, the Minister spent the first day of the week engaging with staff of his Ministry. On the second day, he commenced inter-agency meetings with heads of agencies under his portfolio, while the third day was spent visiting the e-government Training Centre in Kubwa, Abuja.

On the fourth day, the Minister received a briefing from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the fifth day was spent attending the NITDA ICT Women’s Training Programme, which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The details of the Minister’s first week in office have continued to generate reactions from Nigerians who took to social media to pour encomium on him for a job well done.

Reacting to the development on X, a user @KenUttih wrote, “A very good start and I really appreciate the feedback and interactions with the Nigerians. We know continuing this might not be easy but we’ll appreciate seeing more updates like this. It’s the only way for Nigerians to see how your work is evolving and the plans and tasks being worked on. Thank you.”

Another user, @TomisinAmokeoja tweeted, “Without this post sef, evidence already full everywhere. You’re off to a fantastic start! The energy you’re bringing to the job is so far commendable.”

@Kemi_Yunus commented, “Dear minister, I was against you because of your social media comments in the past. You have started well and I hope you will prove me wrong by being a great minister. In all Nigeria must win.”

“Your dedication and impressive start in this role are truly commendable Sir @bosuntijani. Convincingly, we will witness even greater achievements in this Sector. Best wishes Hon Minister. @Smb_binbaz opined.





@AbdullahAhmad01 wrote, “This is how it should be. Highlights are very important and The Hon.Minister should also listen to the people’s feedback and opinions. I think this is the beginning of transparency. Weldon Sir.”