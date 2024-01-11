The annual heartwarming initiative of Zumera Property Development Limited, titled “The Unsung Heroes of Resilience,” was held on December 16, 2023, at Zumera Property Development Limited, located at Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State.

Zumera, which has been soaring under the dynamic leadership of the CEO, Mr. Lucky Erherha, extended this year’s outreach to honour and uplift widows.

The event welcomed government officials and high-profile dignitaries who gathered in support of the initiative, acknowledging and celebrating widows as the unsung heroes of resilience.

The women were given the opportunity to share their stories individually and express the struggles they faced in trying to give their children the best education and life.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Erherha stated that Reach Out is not just a corporate social responsibility but an impactful scheme that aligns with the vision of Zumera to inspire a better and more sustainable future for African communities.

Ensuring that disadvantaged minority groups like widows are inspired and not left to feel neglected in society would go a long way in creating a sustainable future because their well-being, mindset, and care are also very instrumental in building our society.

In his words, “Beyond the number of people present, we have always measured the success of this event by the number of lives impacted because, as a community, there’s bound to influence and like we have spread hope to these widows, we expect that they would effect positive change in the way they nurture their children, ultimately contributing to the betterment of society. “

He further expressed his vision for the programme, stating that in the coming years, the “Reach Out Zumera” event will not be about the group that’s chosen to be inspired nor the location of the event but about the way the minds of the people have transformed and how empowered the community gets.

The commissioner for social development and gender issues, Hon. Christabel Omoh Ekwu, extended greetings to the widows present on behalf of the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

She went further to commend the efforts of Mr Lucky Erherha and the entire Zumera team in fostering social development and gave an insightful speech of encouragement and positive affirmations.

She highlighted different empowerment programmes available for widows and how they can be accessed.

Hon. Ekwu received a commendation award from the Zumera management team for her positive contributions towards gender equality and social development issues.

To mark the celebration, the women were honoured with thoughtful gestures, including cash gifts, souvenirs, and food items.

The event not only commemorates Zumera’s commitment to social development but also heralds a promising future.

