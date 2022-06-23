REA partners Innovate UK to develop Nigeria’s mini-grid market

To tackle the energy deficit in the country, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has partnered with Innovate UK KTN, to develop Nigeria’s $9.2 billion mini-grid market.

Innovate UK KTN, is the UK’s largest innovation network responsible for the implementation of the Global Alliance Africa project.

The Regional Lead of the Global Alliance Africa, Sophie West who spoke at the Energy Catalyst Briefing and Brokerage Event in Abuja on Thursday said Nigerian companies have the opportunity to pitch for grants from 20 million pounds sterling available globally.

According to her, the Energy Catalyst, which is a programme aimed at accelerating the innovations needed to end energy poverty on the continent, is one of the UK’s biggest energy access-focused grant funding initiatives, having invested more than £60 million in over 360 projects in eight different rounds.

She explained that the Innovate UK’s Energy Catalyst programme helps early-to-late-stage innovators develop market-based technologies and business models that accelerate access to clean, modern and affordable energy in Africa, Asia and the Indo Pacific regions.

Earlier, the Managing Director, REA, Ahmad Salihijo, noted that Nigeria’s energy challenge was peculiar to the country given its huge population.

In a bid to tackle this, Salihijo stated that the government had rolled out several initiatives to close the energy gap across the country.

While commending private developers for their efforts in the mini-grid space, he said more collaborations were needed for the country to achieve its target of providing electricity to all Nigerians.

