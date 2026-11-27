In a significant milestone in Nigeria’s drive towards universal electricity access, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Okra Solar have signed a $20 million blended finance agreement under the MEGA initiative, designed to accelerate the deployment of mesh-grid technology and unlock sustainable electricity access for unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.

The agreement, signed on Thursday at the Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) in Lagos, represents a strategic advancement in the Federal Government’s approach to financing decentralised renewable energy infrastructure. It combines technological innovation, private-sector capital and results-based public financing to address one of the most significant constraints to accelerating electricity access: the availability of upfront capital for project implementation.

The agreement cements Nigeria’s position as an emerging global leader in innovative energy access financing. It demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to maximising the developmental impact of public resources through commercially sustainable private-sector partnerships.

The $20 million MEGA blended finance initiative also reinforces a fundamental principle underpinning REA’s evolving institutional strategy: public resources should not merely finance infrastructure, but should also catalyse private investment, stimulate innovation and create sustainable markets capable of delivering electricity access at scale.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, emphasised the Agency’s commitment to innovation, fiscal responsibility and measurable developmental outcomes.

“REA’s vision is to ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location or economic circumstances, has access to reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity.”

“Our approach is anchored in innovation, fiscal responsibility and measurable impact. By deploying least-cost technologies such as mesh-grids and adopting results-based financing mechanisms, we are maximising the impact of every naira of public investment while unlocking private-sector capital.”

“MEGA represents a strategic financing innovation that will enable developers to access the critical bridge financing required to accelerate project delivery, with REA disbursing grants upon independent verification of results.”

“This approach not only de-risks investments and strengthens accountability but also creates a sustainable financing ecosystem for scaling energy access across Nigeria.”

“The signing of the agreement reflects the strategic leadership of the Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, and his commitment to accelerating the deployment of decentralised renewable energy infrastructure as a complementary pathway to strengthening Nigeria’s electricity sector.”

“It also advances the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly in the areas of economic diversification, poverty reduction, job creation, private-sector investment and inclusive national development.”

“Ultimately, our ambition is not simply to connect more Nigerians to electricity, but to leverage electricity as a catalyst for economic prosperity, job creation and inclusive national development,” Dr. Aliyu said.

By integrating mesh-grids into the DARES programme, REA is advancing a technology-agnostic, least-cost electrification strategy that ensures communities receive electricity solutions tailored to their specific economic, geographical and consumption characteristics. The flexibility of mesh-grid technology enables developers to serve households with modest electricity requirements while simultaneously supporting higher-consumption businesses, including agricultural processors, retail outlets, refrigeration services and other micro, small and medium enterprises.

Through its collaboration with Okra Solar, REA intends to leverage technological innovation, international financing partnerships and the capabilities of indigenous renewable energy developers to accelerate project execution and strengthen the commercial viability of rural electrification investments.

Through the DARES programme, REA is targeting:

17.5 million Nigerians with improved electricity access;

Approximately 1,350 mini-grid deployments;

Significant mobilisation of private-sector investment through results-based financing; and

Expansion of productive-use infrastructure to support economic activities in rural and underserved communities.

The Agency is also advancing a portfolio of 48 interconnected mini-grids, representing approximately 288MW of generation capacity, alongside complementary battery energy storage infrastructure.

These interventions, alongside the Agency’s strategic partnerships with Nigerian financial institutions, demonstrate a deliberate effort to develop a diversified financing architecture capable of addressing the financing requirements associated with last-mile electrification and mesh-grid deployment.

Through this partnership, REA is not only expanding the frontiers of electricity access but also redefining how last-mile electrification can be financed, delivered and sustained.