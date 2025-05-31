REA lauches Nigeria electrification programme legacy photobook 

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has launched the Nigeria Electrification Programme (NEP) Legacy Photobook, a compelling visual documentation of the achievements and impact of the programme.

In a statement issued by the Abba Abubakar Aliyu, MD/CEO of the REA and made available to newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend noted that the launch underscores the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive national development through sustainable energy access.

The NEP, implemented by the REA with support from the World Bank, has delivered life-changing energy solutions to millions of Nigerians in unserved and underserved communities.

The electrification programme legacy photobook curates powerful moments from energized homes and schools to thriving rural enterprises spotlighting the human stories behind the data.

Olufemi Akinyelure, Head of the Nigeria Electrification Programme said, “The NEP Achievement Photobook captures more than milestones; it tells the story of lives transformed through energy.

“Electrification is not just about access it’s about empowerment, equity, and a better future for all. On this Democracy Day, we honour the power of inclusion and the promise of progress.

“This photobook is more than a record of our achievements; it is a powerful tribute to the communities we serve.

“Each page tells a story of resilience, hope, and opportunity made possible through sustained collaboration, sound policy, and a deep commitment to bridging the energy access gap. Electrification is not just about power it’s about people.

“Organised around four key pillars; Education, Health, Agriculture, and MSMEs, the book offers a vivid, human-centered account of national progress. It features the real voices and faces of everyday Nigerians and includes an immersive audiovisual experience, allowing readers to hear firsthand testimonies from beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed by NEP interventions.

“The launch of the photobook aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which prioritizes human capital development, infrastructure expansion, economic empowerment, and sustainability.

“New Energies: Human Stories Beyond Data reflects the administration’s steadfast support for transformative energy access programmes, a commitment further reinforced by the Presidential approval and launch of DARES (Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up), now the largest publicly funded energy access programme in the world.

“The NEP’s success is a testament to the power of coordinated action in solving national challenges with local solutions. As NEP transitions into its next phase under the Nigeria DARES initiative.”

