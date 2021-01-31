Re: The last days of Nigeria?

WHEN Fulani Herdsmen sneaked into Yoruba land years ago they looked harmless, simple and friendly like a week -old -snake. Now, they have grown to become a big python swallowing fowls, dogs and goats. Very soon they will outgrown that to become an anaconda swallowing men and cattles. No one would have imagined this menace 30 years ago, with the present trends of things, one can imagine the level of problems the next generation (our children and grandchildren) will face from these herdsmen . This battle should be fought squarely now. Please no negotiation should be acceptable now. They are coming in their hundreds on a daily basis colonizing our forests and claiming them as their territories. They must leave or we live apart.

—Adefisan Stephen

