Re: The Foodlums they call hoodlums

Dear Yinka

Thank you very much for your piece on the above topic. You rightly noted that the “social gap is widening on a daily basis” in Nigeria. If the rich think that they will go to sleep and snore while the poor keep ‘hunger vigils’, the rich must be living in fool’s paradise. The rich must have a rethink. They must understand that it is no longer business as usual. Do hungry men and women discover where food items meant for them are hoarded and to be used for other sinister purpose just look the other way? The activities of “ The foodlums they call hoodlums” show that many leaders in Nigeria are insensitive to the plight of the poor in our midst. All those who love this country will boldly say that anger and hunger are prevalent today in Nigeria. I strongly believe that our leaders and lawmakers at all levels need counselling on anger and hunger management before things get out of hand again.

While I do not pitch my tent with those who vandalised private and public property, it is necessary to note that what happened should be an eye opener for all in positions of authority. Muscle flexing and threats by the governments at both the federal and state levels will not resolve anger and hunger in Nigeria today. We have to engage in sincere and honest dialogues. The authorities must admit that mistakes have been made.

Measures must be taken to calm heated nerves and broken hearts of those who have lost confidence in their leaders and country. The time is now. Let us not postpone the doomsday.

—Tony Ekwe.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…