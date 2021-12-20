Re: Sanwo-Olu: Boosting housing market with 7,000 units

I read line by line your report on how governor Sanwo-Olu delivered on his promises on affordable housing for the people of Lagos State. These decent homes, the governor said, enhance the quality of life and promotes a general sense of wellbeing while also having ripple effects on other areas of life.

The question now is how affordable are these units being built in the various locations mentioned? There are no price tags on the categories mentioned. And the governor is still counting. Mr. Ayeyemi should kindly address this issue at his level first. Something is obviously missing.

John R. Jimoh,

Ikorodu.