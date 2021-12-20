Re: Sanwo-Olu: Boosting housing market with 7,000 units

Letters
By
market Nigeria Lekki pogrom, Lagos exodus of Nigerian nurses, On nutrition sorceresses and crime, Indulgence of cybercrime among Nigerian youths, Oloyede Government must formulate masses-friendly, Digitalisation and JAMB massive failure, Eid Adha in spirit, Ahmed Between Sunday Igboho and DSS, On agitations in Nigeria, FG poverty reduction achievable, Still on the Twitter ban, war Nigeria’s worst Democracy, On looming food, youths Ramadan in a pandemic, insecurity, It’s time to exploit, Unending slaughtering of innocents, youth’s non participation in politics

I read line by line your report on how governor Sanwo-Olu delivered on his promises on affordable housing for the people of Lagos State. These decent homes, the governor said, enhance the quality of life and promotes a general sense of wellbeing while also having ripple effects on other areas of life.

The question now is how affordable are these units being built in the various locations mentioned? There are no price tags on the categories mentioned. And the governor is still counting. Mr. Ayeyemi should kindly address this issue at his level first. Something is obviously missing.

  • John R. Jimoh,

Ikorodu.

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Letters

Ending insecurity in Nigeria

Letters

On hate speech in broadcast media  

Letters

On friends with benefits

Letters

Economic woes crushing homes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More