Re: Okey Oramah, the calm in global business storm

BEYOND the need for the most basic of banking activities, making deposits or withdrawals over the counter or on the ATM, a landscape horticulturist that I am knows little and probably doesn’t need to know too much about the inside world of banks, their boardrooms and their CEOs. However, being also a public affairs analyst affords me the opportunity to hear about, analyse and generally critique the actions of banks of all sorts, be it the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the numerous commercial banks or the lower cadre microfinance banks. They all have their various impacts on the macro- and micro- economics of the struggling economy Nigeria presently is.

Of course, I’m aware of the African Export-Import Bank and her role in financing and promoting intra- and extra- African trade via credit, risk bearing and trade information cum advisory services, however I wasn’t aware of Dr Okey Oramah’s sterling contributions to the African economic development and the response to COVID-19 until I read Kehinde Olaosebikan’s piece.

Truth be told, the world is full of many silent heroes. Some are sung after their demise. Some are never sung, nor recognised except by the angels that record human good and evil. It is good that Dr Okey Oramah is getting the recognition he deserves while he is here to build on it. Recognised outside the shores of Africa in far away Russia, the Caribbean and other continents for his globally impactful social and economic activities, Okey Oramah could truly be classified as the real beacon of light for Africa and the universe as posited by the writer. May the Almighty continue to uphold him in fulfilling his seemingly angelic mission to the world.