ONE Friday evening, two weeks ago or thereabout, while heading home after a hard day at work, there was traffic congestion at the Awolowo Road junction of Bodija. My Bolt driver found himself stuck in traffic and angrily engaged in reverse gear to escape the gridlock that was building up.

Upon successfully turning around to take another route heading to Mokola, he began to complain about the traffic caused by nightcrawlers and nightclub patrons. I was at the back seat and I listened to his angry monologue about how he had wasted fuel on the trip because of the pesky youth who were constituting nuisance to road users daily on that axis. I sympathiSed with him as he lamented the situation.

Yesterday, while browsing through the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper of August 23, I read an article written by a concerned citizen by the name of Idris Animashaun.

The article was a good read as it was more or less a rehash of the sentiments of the Bolt driver earlier mentioned. It lamented the woes of residents of Bodija Estate in the hands of night clubs.

While the article sounded well meaning, it betrayed a subliminal swipe at the activities of the Oyo State Housing Corporation which, to all intent and purpose, was not fair. As I continued to read the article, the façade about a concerned citizen writing about societal ills vanished. This was actually someone taking potshots at a government agency working assiduously to restore the glory days of the Bodija Estate, an agency staffed with seasoned professionals.

I thought it most unfair that Mr Animashaun will reference the Housing Corporation in his remarks. If he was true to self, he will attest to the new lease of life the Bodija Estate has received because the corporation consistently calls to question the activities of night club owners who operate outside its guidelines.

The writer started off by reminding readers of the unfortunate and sad killing of Miss Omoniyi Bolutife, the graduate nurse who was murdered after a night out with friends in celebration of her graduation. The writer mentioned that the murder of Miss Omoniyi had “brought unnecessary attention to the environs and inhabitants of the estate”. This bit of information was as insensitive as it was unfortunate. This is against the backdrop of the fact that the club had, in a press release, clarified that the murder did not happen in the environment. Animashaun should not have used Miss Omoniyi’s name to drive home his point, for effect.

Continuing, Animashaun took us down memory lane a bit about how the Bodija Estate, which was once the pride of the South-west and the exclusive abode of expatriates, high ranking civil and public servants was now home to “miscreants, prostitutes” as a result of the night clubs and lounges which had taken up hitherto exclusive quarters reserved for higher-ups in the society. Indeed, this should not be the case.

The so-called flotsam and jetsam of the society ought not to be found in that locale, let alone setting up business there. These nightclub patrons, Animashaun continues, have changed the face of Bodija Estate as we knew it. They pollute the environment, park their cars indiscriminately, women of easy virtue solicit customers on the streets, play loud offensive music and engage in violent brawls. As a matter of fact, they make life miserable for everyone in Bodija. I couldn’t agree with him more, as I recall how I was delayed in the Bolt ride earlier mentioned.

However, pray tell, how did this come about? This question should spring to the mind of an objective citizen. Exactly how did the clubs and lounges come to own properties in that area ? The answer is obvious. The residents of the area, the high and mighty, must have sold or rented out these properties to them. Word on the street has it that the kids of the residents, the nouveau riche, own many of the clubs and lounges in the area. Perhaps, this informs the brazen and obstructive manner in which they operate their businesses.

I understand the pains that Animashaun and residents must be going through. However, rather than focus on Bodija Estate alone, if he was objective, he would look at the situation from a holistic perspective. All the societal ills that he enumerated in the article: crime, prostitution, drug abuse, youth violence, environmental pollution and what have you, are all problems which beset us as a people, not only in Bodija. So, instead of having a go strictly at the Oyo State Housing Corporation, he would have addressed the state government or, better still, the Federal Government directly.





While agreeing that more should be done by the Housing Corporation, it is pertinent to commend the efforts it has made to restore sanity to the Bodija Housing Estate. The corporation is under directive to not give fresh approvals for night clubs and lounges within the estate, even as severe sanctions await club owners who are found to have contravened the operating guidelines set for them.

I commend Animashaun for drawing attention to the concerns of the residents of the Bodija Estate. As a regular visitor to the neighbourhood, one longs for a return to the peaceful and serene environment of the estate. To achieve this however, all hands must be on deck. It shouldn’t just be the responsibility of the Housing Corporation, but all residents. Heaping the blame on the Housing Corporation is like giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

Dr Elias is a social commentator residing in Ibadan

