Re: Constitutional negotiation we need

Thank you for your article on the above subject. Thank you too for being one of those in the forefront calling for positive constitutional changes in Nigeria. You will recall that the 1999 Constitution we are operating today was not “approved by the people at a referendum.” We have refused to learn from our past mistakes and those of other nations. History is full of the stories of the demise of nations that refused to listen to the voice of reason as it concerned the restructuring of such nations. The refusal of some Nigerians, both leaders and followers, to take seriously the issue.

“Constitutional negotiation we need” makes me to think that such persons do not believe in Nigeria as a country and in the concept of true democracy.

Nigeria will celebrate her 60th year of independence on October 1, 2020. One wonders what is being celebrated when the common man is undergoing a litany of woes and the rights of some ethnic nationalities are not respected. My people have the following sayings: “The big housefly that refuses to listen to candid advice usually goes into the grave with the corpse.” “The ear that refuses to listen to genuine advice will be forced to do so when the head is cut off.”

I pray that Nigerians, both leaders and followers, neither become the stubborn big housefly nor the ear. We should make hay while the sun shines. We must listen and amend our ways before the oncoming rain wets us and gives us the cold we shall never recover from. A stitch in time saves nine.

—Tony O. Ekwe.

