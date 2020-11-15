Re: Comprehensive incompetence killing Nigeria

Dear Yinka,

THANK you for the above titled article where as usual you told us the bitter truth. At a time when the whole country should come together to empathise and sympathise with fellow Nigerians adversely affected by the killings of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, the unwarranted murder of men of the Nigerian Army and Police Force and the massive destruction of private and public property, a section of this country met in Kaduna to cast aspersions on the rest of Nigeria. The message I got from the meeting is that we have two countries. They are telling us that we are the subdued ones.

Is this how to build a nation? Nigerians have been told times without number that “ the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable”. What is going on in this country since the advent of this present Federal Government makes one to doubt the sincerity of those who sing this slogan of Nigeria’s unity being non-negotiable.

You cited the mass killings in Benue State by the enboldened Fulani killer herdsmen. Nobody convened any meeting to comfort the affected families. The annihilation of Nigerians by the terrorist Boko Haram, armed bandits and kidnappers in some Northern states is currently going on, but no meetings have been called like that of Kaduna. We all know that the rates of poverty and illiteracy are highest in some Northern states. I suggest that the Northern governors, federal and state appointees and emirs meet urgently and discuss measures that will help them to stop the volcanic eruption that has started engulfing those states.

We know that there are many anomalies which the present Federal Government has planted. This has created doubts in the minds of many about the unity of this country. Is this the ‘change’ we were promised? It is not only “Comprehensive Incompetency” that is annihilating Nigeria, but we are also functioning under comprehensive insincerity, dishonesty, lack of integrity and trust. No nation can be built from a country that is functioning on these negative foundations.

—Tony O. Ekwe

