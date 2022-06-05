RCCG’s King’s Court empowers, urges inclusion of persons with disabilities

PASTOR Ben Akabueze of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), The King’s Court, Victoria lsland, Lagos, has noted that there is a great need to show compassion and cater for people with disabilities as individuals, groups and religious organisations, since government cannot do it alone.

He made the call at the launch of a disability inclusion event tagged “Diversity Sunday” at The Kings Court, saying, “Since we have over 27 million people living with disabilities in Nigeria, the governments have a lot to do to cater for them. But today in our own spaces and environments, we should start to do some things for them, not waiting for government.”

Akabueze added, “Although we are different in physical and mental abilities, never discriminate or look down on them because God has richly endowed everybody including the special persons with great talents, gifts and purpose to benefit the society.

“Today, The King’s Court welcomes everyone with disabilities with loving and open arms. Though we are different, we are one in Christ. The Church has sign language interpreters, volunteers, Braille bibles, wheel chairs, more to ensure the comfort of persons with disabilities.”

The event included celebrating the diverse abilities of persons with disabilities through song ministration, dance, and testimonies among others. About 17 visually-impaired persons received white canes from the church, free gifts packs for all participants, among other foods and drinks.

Chief Executive Officer and founder, Albino Association of Nigeria, Mr. Jake Epelle, stressed his plight as a person living with albinism, adding that, “Among the negative ordeals are isolation, neglect, self-education, abuses, domestic accident, hurtful jests from school mates and society.”





He encouraged the audience to read more about albinism and special persons and to relate with them first as humans beings created by God instead of discrimination.

Epelle disclosed that he would retire in a few years and groom persons to continue with the foundation’s legacy and businesses to concentrate on his pastoral service.

Head of Protocol, Pastor Dapo Fesayo, observed that most persons are so engrossed with life challenges, families, finance and often times forget about people with disabilities around them and outside the church.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has an Economic Kingdom Summit every January to empower everyone including people with disabilities. There is another annual Kingdom Summit in October, with the Disability Inclusion event too. We also have a free health care and treatment event for next week Sunday. They are invited too,” he added.

Creative Director, African Craft Shop Nigeria and a visually-impaired man, Mr Adebayo Muritala David, charged the government to do more by giving scholarship to children of people with disabilities and empower others with vocational skills according to their interests.

He recalled his bitter experience from family and society for being blind and as a Christian from a Muslim background. But God stood for him and his family and so he will never denounce his Christian faith, he added.