RCCG to celebrate 70th anniversary with dedication of 2 dialysis centres

As part of the activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), its charity arm, His Love Foundation (HLF), will be dedicating two dialysis centres at the South Eastern Region of Nigeria.

This will increase to 10, the total number of dialysis centres set up by the foundation in various states of the country.

The new centers are the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre, Comprehensive Medical Centre, Awkuzu, Anambra State and the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu, Enugu State.

Each of the centers will have three units of Dialysis Machines, and a Medical Water Reserve Osmosis Purification System while the centre in Enugu will in addition have a power generation plant.

The Dialysis Centre at Akwuzu will be dedicated on July 20 while the one at Enugu will be dedicated on July 22.

According to the brains behind the project, the foundation has executed close to one million projects and has impacted over 166 million lives with an expenditure of over N32 billion on its various projects nationwide in the last four years.

This is in fulfillment of its strategic objective of “Help for the helpless, Hope for the hopeless, food for the hungry, and strength for the weak.”

The dedication will be attended by eminent persons in government and within the church’s leadership.