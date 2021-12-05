RCCG renovates, equips Lagos laboratory with N15m

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Lagos State, has renovated and equipped the science laboratory of State Senior High School, located at Muiz Banire Street, Ikeja, with the sum of N15 million.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who led dignitaries to the commissioning ceremony of the laboratory, last Thursday, said that the facility would enhance learning and teaching in the school.

Adefisayo, who was represented by an official of the ministry, Mr. Ogunfuyi Hassan, said that the state government placed a premium on teaching and learning of the sciences while lauding the church for partnering with the state government to enhance education in the state.

“The state government has many schools that were begging for attention and I urge other religious organisations to partner with the state government to take education to a higher level in the state,” he added.

Pastor-in-charge of the RCCG, Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Pastor Emeka Obiagwu, said that the renovation and equipping of the laboratory was to mark the 25th anniversary of the parish and part of the Christian Social Responsibly of the church is aimed at positively impacting society.

The cleric said that the church was doing many charitable works such as feeding the poor, paying school fees for indigent people, hospital bills for the sick, and others.

In her remarks, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Adeola Judge, thanked the church for the gesture, adding that, “This would produce a conducive environment for teaching and learning of the Sciences in the school. I am sure this development will boost the performance of the students, even to make them succeed in their examinations.”

Also speaking at the event, the former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, urged the school authorities to make use of the facility judiciously. He also charged other organisations to join the government to move education forward in the state.

