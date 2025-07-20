RCCG Oyo province 3 Youth Affairs holds leadership summit, offers free medical services to residents

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Chapel of Praise (COP), Oyo Province 3 Headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, hosted a leadership summit and offered free medical services to residents as part of activities lined up for its 2025 Provincial Youth Convention.

The event held on Saturday attracted many young leaders from across the province, was themed ‘Eagles Summit’, and focused on personal growth, leadership development, and community impact, as it provided a platform for learning, inspiration, and self-discovery.

The leadership summit in the RCCG Oyo province featured a keynote address by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Oyo State Governor, Pastor Suleiman Olanrewaju, who spoke on the theme, ‘Breaking Fallow Grounds’.

Speaking, Pastor Suleiman likened the purpose-driven life of a leader to the unique characteristics of an eagle, a creature known for its strength, vision, and fearlessness. He stressed the importance of spiritual insight and determination in the journey of leadership.

He highlighted the eagle’s “extraordinary vision”, describing it as a metaphor for divine clarity and purpose. According to him, just as the eagle sees far beyond its immediate environment, so must leaders have foresight aligned with God’s purpose for their lives.

Pastor Suleiman said true vision is not born out of ambition but divine alignment. Without a clear vision, life becomes directionless. But with vision, you live purposefully and lead effectively.

He went on to discuss focus as another key attribute of the eagle and explained that when an eagle locks in on its prey, it does not lose concentration until its mission is accomplished.

“In leadership and in life, distractions are many. But those who succeed are those who remain focused on their goals. Don’t get discouraged by what others are doing—stay committed to your path,” he said.

Pastor Suleiman also touched on the resilience of the eagle, drawing lessons from its ability to fly into storms rather than avoid them. “While other birds flee, the eagle uses the storm to gain altitude,” he said, encouraging the youth not to run from challenges but to rise above them.

According to him, setbacks are part of growth. “It’s not about avoiding the storm, but learning to ride it. Eagles don’t waste energy competing; they simply fly higher,” he emphasised.

The CPS further explored the eagle’s readiness to seize opportunities, stressing that eagles don’t wait for perfect conditions to act. This, he said, is a reminder that many breakthroughs in life come when people are bold enough to move despite uncertainties.

“Delays can kill dreams. When the window opens, leap. Great leaders don’t hesitate when purpose calls—they act in faith,” he said.

Pastor Suleiman also elaborated on the need for continuous renewal in leadership and personal life. He noted that just as the eagle goes through a process of moulting to regain strength, people must also embrace transformation.

“Innovation, creativity, and learning are non-negotiable if you want to stand out. Don’t expect change if you stay the same. Growth requires letting go of the old,” he said.

Aside from the leadership summit, the church also extended love and care to the community through a free medical outreach held at the event venue.

Residents from surrounding areas benefited from various healthcare services.

Services provided during the outreach included general health checks, eye screening, and medical consultations. The first 50 patients who underwent eye tests were given free glasses.

Participants also received medications at no cost, making the event not just spiritually enriching but physically beneficial.

Medical volunteers were on hand to attend to patients of all ages.

