RCCG launches online dating site

In the quest to enhance sustainable interaction and find life partners, the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), the City of David Parish, has launched an online Christian dating platform for mature singles.

Tribune Online gathered that the church launched RedeemersConnect.org, an online dating platform for mature singles created by the City of David Parish.

According to the Parish Pastor who also doubles as the Intercontinental Overseer, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the forum will enable singles to interact and find their life partners.

“When a single lady or young man registers on the site, the information would still have to be processed before approval. Redeemers Connect is exclusively for Christian singles, widows, widowers, and unmarried seniors in the RCCG global family with serious intent to get married within a year or two upon enlisting as a member.

“Our ‘connect to court” matchmaking algorithm has been carefully designed to take your preferences into account. We encourage honest and genuine responses so that we can match your preferences in the most accurate manner,” he said.

