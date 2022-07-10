RCCG commissions N100m church auditorium in Ekiti

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has inaugurated a 2,500-capacity church auditorium worth N100 million in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Speaking on the project on Sunday, at Jesus Embassy, Ado-Ekiti, the Provincial Pastor-In-Charge, Gabriel Adarabioyo, said the vision in building the church is to win more souls that will be heavenly focused and bring about a saner society in the country.

Adarabioyo said, “The purpose of this project, which has a capacity of more than 2,500, is to win souls for God. I had a vision of turning the small building I met on my arrival into a Cathedral.

“This building foundation was laid on March 16, 2019, and completed in July 2022, after spending about N100 million. N20 million was given to us by the national body of RCCG, while about N1.7 million was from Region 25 and the remaining was internally generated by the province.

“Today, the dedication of this House of God is a dream come through.”

The cleric lauded the contributions of all, who made it possible for the realisation of the project, praying that God Almighty will bless and reward them greatly.

He said aside auditorium containing over 2500 capacity of worshippers at a service, the building also has about 10 standard offices and 6 of them ensuite as well as a conference hall.

He disclosed that the church is proposing the establishment of a maternity home, school, event hall and, “will commence soonest for the benefit of Ekiti people and Nigeria in general.”

While dedicating the auditorium, Pastor-In-Charge of RCCG, Region 25, Goke Kuti, prayed, “In this place let there be multiple celebrations, wonders, answers to prayers in Jesus Mighty name, Amen.”



