RBT Review – A Robust Selection of Asset Classes

Account Minimum: $0

Products: Stocks, Crypto, ETFs, Options, Forex, Commodities, and many more

Fees: $0 for stocks

Introduction

RBT has been a reputable brokerage in the industry for quite a long time. Over that period, the broker has continually expanded its product offerings to cater to different types of traders and investors. Although RBT has also improved in other areas, it still falls short in a few aspects.

Pros

A vast selection of investment products

Broader market access

Competitive margin interest rates

Multiple trading platforms

Excellent customer service

Cons

RBT ‘s mobile app is currently undergoing improvements

Services are inaccessible in some regions

RBT’s Top Benefits

The following are the main reasons you may want to consider investing with RBT.

A vast selection of investment products

RBT has one of the largest portfolios in the industry that features a mix of conventional assets, new asset classes, and other unique products. The broker’s primary goal is to deliver an extensive selection of products that will appeal to all types of traders and investors. That makes RBT an ideal investment platform for beginners and seasoned investors who demand greater flexibility.





Broader market access

Thanks to RBT ‘s established status in the industry, it also boasts a broader network of markets and market centers worldwide. That allows its clients’ unrestricted access to numerous global markets, including electronic exchanges.

Competitive margin interest rates

RBT also has a favorable pricing policy that ensures greater cost savings for all its clients. Apart from the commissions free stock trading, traders are also not subjected to checking fees, domestic wire transfer fees, account minimums, and inactivity fees. Besides, the broker uses a tier-based mechanism that keeps the margin interest rates much lower for its traders and investors.

Multiple trading platforms

RBT ‘s multiple trading platforms enable it to attract different types of traders and investors. The broker has streamlined the desktop, web, and mobile programs for easy navigation and superior trade execution. RBT’s desktop version offers more robust and sophisticated tools for advanced traders, while the web and mobile platforms cater to beginners and less-experienced traders.

What Do They Offer?

This broker’s vast product offerings are its main attraction that keeps traders and investors returning to the platform. The broker offers an extensive selection of all the standard asset classes and other unique fixed-income products. It continually expands its portfolio to include more products based on customer demand.

The following are the tradeable assets on RBT.

Stocks Crypto Forex Options Bonds Futures Commodities ETFs

Each of the above asset classes comprises a wide range of products from which to choose. For example, the stocks category includes both long and short stocks. Traders also have access to corporate bonds, municipal bonds, CDs, and a vast selection of cryptocurrencies.

Markets

Unlike most brokers that often limit traders to local markets and just a few international market centers, this broker allows you access to as many markets as their product offerings. Traders on RBT have access to more than 100 international markets, including automated exchanges, across over 20 countries.

Trading Platforms

RBT supports desktop, web, and mobile trading platforms with almost the same functions and tools, with just a few disparities. They offer the same asset classes and investment products.

The RBT’s desktop, web, and mobile platforms leverage innovative order routing technology that allows you to execute orders promptly and at the lowest cost in market centers. The software constantly tracks assets’ price movements across numerous global market centers, allowing you always to get the best available prices.

Other tools and functions supported on RBT include asset screeners, charts, drawing tools, portfolio analysis, multi-leg options, research, calculators, and news.

Fees

RBT boasts competitive margin interest rates and fees. It does not charge account minimums, checking fees, domestic wire transfer fees, account transfer fees, and inactivity fees. Besides, RBT supports zero commissions stock trading. Although other fees and spreads apply, RBT’s rates are well below the industry average. Check their website for s complete pricing schedule.

Who RBT Is Best For

RBT is a multi-asset brokerage with robust investment products, access to global markets, multiple trading platforms, and competitive fees. Overall, RBT boasts a streamlined approach to investing, ideal for both retail traders and institutional investors.

