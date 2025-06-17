RBC, sustainable decent work practices in Nigeria: Why FG, employers must back “the Talk with Action” — NLC, TUC, ITUC-Africa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), at the just concluded National Dialogue on Promoting Sustainable and Responsible Business Practices for Realization of Decent Work in Nigeria under the framework of MNE (Multinational Enterprises) Declaration held in Abuja last week, made compelling demands and charged the Federal government to match the talk with effective action towards driving the processes for the benefit of the country’s economic growth and provision of decent employment for its citizens. CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, reports.

Supported technically by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and financially by the Government of France under the France–ILO Agreement, the National Dialogue brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including representatives from government, employers’ organisations, labour unions, multinational corporations, and development partners, to seek solutions to the persistent erosion of labour rights and the promotion of responsible business conduct.

While the Federal government in its usual modus-operandi promised to put in place necessary mechanisms in place to ensure the smooth operationalization MNE in Nigeria, the ILO, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and International Organisation of Employers (IOE) pledged their commitment to supporting and pressuring all employers of labour in the country strictly adhered to the terms of the MNE towards economic and infrastructural growth of Nigeria.

Loudly in their usual workers cum citizens oriented demands, the NLC, TUC and ITUC-Africa unanimously tasked the Federal government on moving beyond rhetoric into actionable change to make the country’s world of work decent and sustainable.

Without mincing words, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said, “For far too long, the story of labour in Nigeria has been one of struggle against exploitation, against disregard for basic rights, and against a system that too often prioritizes profit over people.” He cited examples of abusive practices by multinational corporations, ranging from starvation wages and unsafe factories to environmental degradation in host communities like the Niger Delta and Zamfara as glaring manifestations of corporate impunity.

“We want action, a sustainable action in this direction. This is not just a labour issue. It is a national crisis,” he continued. “When a worker in a Nigerian factory is denied a living wage, it is not just their family that suffers. The entire economy feels the ripple effects. A major problem we have is the government’s weak enforcement drive to policies and developmental projects that will truly benefit Nigeria’s economy and citizens. But when it comes to workers and issues that benefit the entire citizens, the government turns a blind eye.”

Ajaero’s statement of weak enforcement mechanisms and government complicity laid bare the need for stronger regulatory frameworks and alignment with global labour standards. Nigeria, he argued, must enforce its own laws and ratify international conventions such as ILO Convention 190, which addresses violence and harassment in the world of work.

In alignment with Ajaero, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie, General Secretary of ITUC-Africa, an umbrella body to 15 million African workers, emphasized that responsible business conduct goes beyond philanthropy or token gestures. It encompasses the creation of jobs, decent industrial relations, living wages, and the recognition of workers’ rights to organize and participate in decision-making processes.

“For us, a responsible business practice will be the one that creates jobs, more importantly, makes the jobs decent,” said Odigie. He drew attention to the dire economic implications of business closures in Nigeria, estimating over a million formal jobs lost within a year, a devastating reality with exponential impacts on informal sectors.

This speaks directly to the urgent need for economic reforms that are people-centred. When multinational companies shut down operations due to unsustainable policies, weak infrastructure, or exploitative business climates, entire communities are affected. Families lose income, local markets dry up, and social tensions escalate. On the other hand, a responsible, law-abiding, and worker-friendly enterprise is not just a profit-making unit but a vehicle for economic stability and national development.

TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, reinforced this argument by drawing connections between decent work and sustainable business. He outlined the four pillars of the Decent Work Agenda: employment creation, rights at work, social protection, and social dialogue—as indispensable to economic resilience and national prosperity.

“We therefore urge all actors in the business ecosystem to recognize that decent work is not a cost, it is an investment,” Osifo emphasized. “An investment in human dignity, in productivity, in enterprise sustainability, and in national stability.”

He noted how some multinational oil companies in Nigeria are violating expert expatriate quota given to them by appropriate authorities in Nigeria. Notable example being an Indian oil company Sterling Oil Energy Exploration and Production Company (SIPCO), that has over 10,000 Indians to do jobs that Nigerians should do.

Furthermore, the trade unions highlighted the persistent challenges that make a decent work agenda a mirage in the world of work for the country’s workforce. They highlighted; precarious employment, wage theft, informality, and unsafe work conditions as chief among all, which they said are not symptoms of a resource-poor country, but of a misaligned policy environment that undermines accountability, encourages corporate impunity, and neglects the welfare of workers. The MNE Declaration and other ILO tools provide templates for responsible behaviour, but their success depends on local enforcement.

“Enforcing responsible business conduct would not only create safer and fairer workplaces but would also rejuvenate public trust in both business and governance,” Ajaero said. He added, “A nation that cannot guarantee its workers decent wages and safe conditions is not merely underdeveloped, it is unjust. For Nigeria, where the informal sector contributes nearly 65% to GDP and formal unemployment remains high, the stakes are monumental.”

“The relationship between decent work and economic growth is linear. Where decent jobs flourish, productivity increases, consumer confidence improves, and national revenues rise through taxes. Conversely, where workers are exploited and corporate malpractices go unchecked, poverty deepens and social instability festers. Responsible business practices are not merely ethical, they are economically essential.” TUC President

Akahtor Odigie also told representatives of employers of labour that paying taxes is a primary form of corporate responsibility. “A responsible business practice will be the one that pays taxes, not taking the role of government by providing corporate social responsibility. If you pay tax and do CSR, that’s a plus. But don’t equate the two.”

Beyond taxation, Odigie raised critical points about illicit financial flows and the need for internal resource mobilization, noting that many companies funnel profits to tax havens, depriving host nations like Nigeria of essential public funds. These funds could otherwise support health, education, and infrastructure, the very bedrock of sustainable employment.

In this era of technological transformation, responsible business must also grapple with the implications of artificial intelligence and automation. Odigie added. “Yes, we don’t have a problem with AI, but regulate it, and if need be, tax it. If technology is working for us as humans, no problem. But if it takes away jobs and puts income in the hands of very few, there is a problem. We will contest that.”

Comrade Ajaero again added that international actors must also shoulder responsibility. “The same corporations that operate here are often headquartered in your countries. Hold them to the same standards here as you do at home. “They are your ambassadors. Ensure that they are of good conduct outside your nations.”

He went on to say; “The message is clear: international solidarity and transnational accountability are vital. It is not enough to criticize exploitative practices at home while turning a blind eye abroad. The global community, especially governments of the Global North and institutions like the ILO, must insist on parity and fairness in business conduct irrespective of geography.”

In addition, NLC, TUC, and ITUC-Africa seek legislative reforms, regulatory enforcement, and institutional cooperation that place people before profit.

“Let this dialogue be more than talk,” Ajaero asserted. “Let it be the start of real change. A worker should not go to work to die or be decapitated, but to eke out a living. That is the bare minimum.”

The trio further charges the Federal Government to facilitate a recalibration of national consciousness to bring to fore the reality that decent work and responsible business are inseparable pillars of sustainable development. They noted that for Nigeria to unlock its full economic potential, it must prioritize the welfare of its workforce not as an afterthought, but as the foundation of national progress.

They went on to call for the immediate transmission of the reviewed labour administration laws to the National Assembly for passage. They also demand increased funding and independence for labour inspectors, ratification of pending ILO conventions, and the building of an economy where no worker is left behind.

“The stakes are high, but the path is clear. Responsible business conduct, when combined with a political will to enforce workers’ rights, can transform Nigeria from a battleground of labour exploitation into a beacon of inclusive economic growth,” they added.

