Veteran media entrepreneur and owner of Daar Communications, AIT and Ray Power FM, Raymond Dokpesi, died on Monday, May 29.

Dokpesi’s death was disclosed in a statement signed by his son, Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr), same day.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights seven (7) things you should know about the late veteran broadcaster.

1. Born on 25 October 1951 in Ibadan, Oyo, Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi did his undergraduate studies in the University of Benin Edo and completed his studies in University of Gdansk, Poland where he earned his Doctorate degree in Marine Engineering.

2. His studies, from secondary school to university level is said to be sponsored by Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, a prominent Nigerian civil servant from Adamawa who served as Minister of Industries in the administration of General Sani Abacha.

3. He started as the personal assistant to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

4. Prior to his death, he was a Nigerian media entrepreneur who set up the Nigerian TV network, Africa Independent Television (AIT).

5. His parents were from Agenebode in Edo, but he grew up with six siblings.

6. Dokpesi also served as a civil servant in the Federal Ministry of Transport under Alhaji Umaru Dikko and General Garba Wushishi.

7. In 2017, Dokpesi contested for the PDP National Chairmanship position but lost to Uche Secondus.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal





Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…