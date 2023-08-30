A review of Akindeji Olorunyolemi and Tunde Ajibare’s book, Rashidi Yekini: His Soccer Career and Transition Remembered by Dr Michael Olukolajo.

“Yekeeeeneeee… goooaalll!” The resonant cry still reverberates in the hearts of football enthusiasts whenever Rashidi Yekini’s name is mentioned. It’s more than a call; it’s an invocation to relive the memories of a prolific goal scorer who etched an indelible mark on the world of soccer.

In “Rashidi Yekini: His Soccer Career and Transition Remembered,” authored by Akindeji Olorunyolemi and Tunde Ajibare, every page resonates with the spirit of a Nigerian football legend.” This is the very opener in the foreword to the book as penned by Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, a former first Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). It is indeed a symphony of nostalgia. With each word, Akinwunmi invites readers to step into a time machine that leads to the heart of Yekini’s remarkable journey.

The foreword is not just an introduction; it’s a bridge to emotions, invoking memories of roaring stadiums and cheering crowds. It sets the stage for an exhilarating voyage into the life and times of Rashidi Yekini.

But the foreword doesn’t stop at homage; it also nods to the audacious authors, Akindeji Olorunyolemi and Tunde Ajibare. These Economics graduates dared to pen the story of a sports icon, transitioning from the world of numbers to the realm of passion and legacy. Their courage in capturing Yekini’s essence earns admiration, echoed by the foreword’s eloquent acknowledgments.

As the book unfolds, Chapter One, titled “The Rising Star from IRA,” ushers readers into Yekini’s humble beginnings. The narrative delicately paints a vivid picture of Ira, a small town in Kwara State, Nigeria, where sparse population and limited amenities belie the greatness that would emerge. Yekini’s story intertwines with Ira’s, a testament to how small places can birth extraordinary heroes.

The authors unveil the tapestry of Yekini’s early life. They illuminate his parents’ modest background, where aspirations for a better future blended with financial constraints. Yekini’s innate passion for football shines through, as he deftly balances formal education with learning his father’s trade. Tragedy strikes when Yekini’s father passes away prematurely, altering the trajectory of his education. Despite the storm, Yekini’s love for the game remains steadfast.

In the second chapter of the book, the spotlight turns brighter as the book delves into the life of the emerging star. This chapter isn’t just a continuation; it’s an unveiling—a revelation of the struggles and resilience that molded Yekini into an emblem of determination.

The chapter unfurls with the harsh reality of Yekini’s family struggling to make ends meet after his father’s untimely demise. It’s a portrait of a young man thrust into the role of a family’s provider, a burden he accepts with unyielding strength.

The prose paints a poignant image of Yekini’s determination to weather life’s tempests. From washing footballers’ jerseys to relentlessly pursuing his passion, Yekini’s resolve transcends challenges.

Chapter Three is not just a chronicle; it’s a portal to the global odyssey of Rashidi Yekini—an odyssey that transcends nations, cultures, and expectations.The pages of this chapter come alive with storytelling that captures Yekini’s entrance into the international football stage. The chapter commences with his move to African Sports FC in Abidjan, a pivotal moment that heralds his global journey. Yekini’s potential, concealed like a gem in the rough, is recognised by the club’s president, Mr. Simplice Zinsou. The chapter sets the stage for a symphony of self-discovery and excellence.





Throughout this chapter, the authors’ storytelling prowess weaves Yekini’s encounters with various clubs, each with its own trials and triumphs.

The chapter’s brushstrokes paint the portrait of a dedicated and talented player, but it also unearths the realities of cultural adaptation and the challenges of international play. The narrative sheds light on Yekini’s stay in Europe, a period that stirs a melting pot of experiences and emotions. The reader witnesses his transition from Africa Sports FC to the Portuguese club Victoria Setubal, a move that fans the flames of his career aspirations.

Yekini’s emergence as the Primeira Divisão’s top scorer during his time with Victoria Setubal adds a crown jewel to his soccer legacy.

Chapter Four, titled “A Legendary World Cup Goal”—opens like a treasure chest of memories, unlocking the defining moment that would etch Rashidi Yekini’s name in the annals of football history. The authors guide readers to the heart of the matter: the 1994 FIFA World Cup, held in the United States. It’s a journey into the kaleidoscope of emotions, expectations, and adrenaline that accompany the world’s most prestigious football tournament.

In Chapter Five the narrative evolves into a riveting exploration of the challenges and triumphs that marked Yekini’s path to international stardom. The chapter opens a window into the complex dynamics of a footballer’s journey—a journey often marred by the struggle for recognition, acceptance, and the push to exceed expectations. As Yekini’s career reaches new heights, the weight of these expectations becomes palpable, transforming his journey into a tale of relentless perseverance.

Chapter six brought to the fore the transformation of Rashidi Yekini from a national triumph to a global legend. It opens with Yekini’s electrifying contributions to the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), an event that solidified his status as a superstar on the African football stage.

In Chapter Seven, the narrative transcends the boundaries of the football field, offering readers a glimpse into the personal life, values and aspirations that defined Rashidi Yekini’s identity beyond the pitch.

This chapter also echoes Yekini’s values and the compassion that defined his interactions with others.

In Chapter Eight of the book, the narrative reaches its crescendo—an exploration of the enduring impact of Rashidi Yekini’s legacy on the world of football, Nigeria and the hearts of millions. The chapter opens with a reflection on Yekini’s passing, an event that sent shockwaves through the footballing community and the nation he represented with fervor. The authors’ words capture the sense of loss, the collective mourning and the outpouring of tributes that marked this moment—a testament to the indelible mark Yekini left on the hearts of those who admired him.

Chapter Nine of the book delves into the aftermath of Rashidi Yekini’s untimely passing, painting a poignant picture of grief, remembrance and the unwavering efforts to uphold the legacy of a football icon.

Chapter Ten was fittingly given the title: “Never, Never To Be Forgotten.”The chapter prepares readers the platform to embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of football into the extraordinary life of a true legend, Rashidi Yekini.

In conclusion, it is suffice to say that Yekini’s story resonates with themes of determination and resilience, illuminating a path to success transcending professions. His life teaches that preparation, belief, and an unquenchable thirst for progress underpin achievement. His triumphs and tribulations remind us that the road to success demands commitment to growth and belief in one’s potential.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable journey, Rashidi Yekini remains a colossus who altered football’s landscape—an icon whose legacy extends beyond the pitch. His life encapsulates the essence of a true hero, soaring to unimaginable heights despite adversities, leaving an indelible mark on the world of sports and inspiring generations.In football’s world, Rashidi Yekini’s name stands as a beacon of inspiration, a reminder that greatness is a journey marked by dedication, spirit, and an enduring legacy that is NEVER, NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN.

