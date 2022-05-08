RASHIDA BAMGBOLA, ERWAP Energy Initiative – Solution to climate change

ERWAP Energy Initiative is a project conceived when Rashida A Bamgbola was a masters degree student in Energy Economics at the University of Ibadan.

The ERWAP project has since brought hope to the hopeless, most especially underprivileged women and children in rural areas. Providing them with hope for the future and better living conditions for the present.

Rashida whose project is to enable energy access for African women, turn waste resources into renewable fuel and solve the air pollution crisis coming from the traditional cooking method commonly experienced by the local women and waste burning. Her campaign in this regard had seen women with which she tested the ERWAP biomass gas stoves in Ilora community and Efunlete Community, Oyo changed their mode of cooking to the Biofuel gas stove , energy generated from the recycling of waste products generated.

It will be recalled that Nigeria is ranked with the highest burden of fatalities from air pollution in Africa and 4th globally. It’s the country with the highest number of extremely poor people in the world and the highest maternal mortality rate. It’s however sad that the country is also battling air pollution mortality at it extremes.

Rashida A. Bamgbola has decided to increase the intensity of her campaign. Her campaign so far has gained partnership with the Oyo State government Ministry of Education regarding educating Oyo state schools about climate change and the dangers they may face from the pending climate change increase as adults.

The introduction of ERWAP Energy Kits, comprised of biomass gas stoves and renewable fuel had been a total turnaround for the best as an alternative to using charcoal or wood or kerosene. The ERWAP Energy Kits are directly addressing the environmental air pollution generated as a result of waste burning and the use of traditional cooking methods. The biomass gas stove is handy, safe to use, and fast at cooking.ERWAP is now working on the final design of the biomass gas stove, while continuing to enable climate change education across communities within the ERWAP project reach.





Local women that have used the ERWAP Energy Kit have abandoned their traditional cooking methods for a better alternative within the period of the ERWAP energy kits test.

Her work has increased education on environmental pollution and burning of waste in rural areas of Africa … mostly in Nigeria and the Benin Republic where the campaign is presently focused.

The ERWAP Energy Initiative campaign had since addressed other silent health hazards caused as a result of air pollution, such as cancer, pneumonia, and other diseases that can affect the lungs and lives of mostly women and children.

ERWAP Energy Initiative can be reached on their website. http://erwap-climate.com/ also ERWAP energy biofuels can be reached on https://sustainablelivelihood-erwap.blogspot.com/