The Renewed Hope Alliance of Labour Party Youth Leaders (RHALY) has appealed to supporters of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and shun retaliatory violence following the reported attack on popular Hausa musician, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara.

Rarara was reportedly attacked at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, November 20, an incident the group described as disturbing and a threat to political tolerance and national unity.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, the Convener of RHALY, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, condemned the attack, stressing that no Nigerian should be assaulted, threatened or intimidated because of their political affiliation.

Ahanotu said it was particularly unfortunate that a place of worship, which should symbolise peace, brotherhood and mutual respect, had become the scene of such a confrontation.

He maintained that supporting President Tinubu, belonging to the APC or expressing one’s political convictions was a fundamental democratic right that must be respected.

The group, however, cautioned APC supporters against taking the law into their hands, insisting that any response to the incident must be pursued through lawful and democratic means.

“APC supporters across Nigeria are millions of citizens with the capacity, organisation, and democratic strength to defend their political interests. They equally have the right to demand protection and justice when their members are attacked.

“But that strength must be demonstrated through lawful, peaceful, and democratic engagement, not retaliatory violence,” he said.

The group warned those allegedly promoting political intimidation that no political party or organisation had the monopoly of public spaces or the right to deny Nigerians the freedom to support candidates and political parties of their choice.

It also declared that it would neither encourage its members nor other APC supporters to resort to violence, while insisting that it would not remain silent over attacks against citizens on account of their political preferences.

RHALY called on the Inspector-General of Police, the FCT Police Command and other relevant security agencies to investigate the incident, identify those responsible and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The group further urged the government to strengthen the protection of political actors, campaign supporters and ordinary citizens as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Appealing particularly to young APC supporters, Ahanotu urged them to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, warning against attempts to provoke them into actions capable of undermining democratic stability.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, declaring that its political convictions were not built on intimidation and could not be weakened by violence.

” Nigeria must remain a country where political differences are settled through the ballot box, not through fists, threats, or mob action,” he said.

The group demanded justice for Rarara and called for an end to political intolerance, insisting that every Nigerian deserved protection regardless of political affiliation.