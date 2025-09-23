Rapture: World is coming to an end today or tomorrow — South African pastor

A South African, Joshua Mhlakela, has stirred reactions online after predicting that the Rapture, a Christian belief about the end times, will take place this week.

Mhlakela, in an interview earlier this month, said the Rapture, believed to be a precursor to Christ’s Second Coming, would occur on September 23 and 24.

“The Rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or you are not ready,” Mhlakela told Centtwinz TV.

The pastor explained that the revelation came to him in a dream. “He told me — I will come to take my church,” he added.

His prediction has since generated a wave of social media posts, with some taking it seriously while others mocked it.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, some individuals who believe in the prophecy are quitting jobs and selling off property in preparation.

On TikTok, user @sonj779 shared “Rapture trip tips” for believers.

“When you finally start moving up into the air, I recommend that you don’t hold on to anything,” the user said in a video. “I definitely don’t recommend looking down. I think we learned that lesson from Lot’s wife. Just keep calm, take a deep breath, slowly release it and keep your face looking upwards.”

Others, however, have ridiculed the idea, with some users jokingly urging believers to hand over their money and possessions.

“I will take your items,” TikTok user @jamynon said. “I will take your car, I will take all your money. It’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

The Rapture, according to some Christians, is the first phase of Christ’s return to Earth. It is believed that during this stage, believers will rise to meet Christ in the air, unnoticed by nonbelievers, who will then face seven years of tribulation.

The second phase, referred to as the Second Advent or Christ’s Second Coming, is said to follow the tribulation period. Believers say Christ will return with his church, defeat his enemies, and reign on Earth for 1,000 years before the final judgement. Those saved will then live eternally with Christ in a renewed creation free from sorrow, pain, and death.

