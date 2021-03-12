Rapper Reminisce unveiled as radio sports host

Rapper and Entertainer, Reminisce, has announced a new programme partnership with sports radio Brila FM. He also unveiled a new football show ‘The Agenda With Reminisce’ via a video on his social media pages, stating that the show would air on Brila FM and on YouTube.

According to him, ‘The Agenda With Reminisce’ is an opportunity for fans to bring every conversation around football alive. I want to hear the views of fans from across the globe and give them an opportunity to add their voice to trending football conversations”

Reminisce is an award-winning music artiste who is most known from songs like “Ogaranya” “Local Rappers” and “Ponmile” among other hits. He is also famous for his acting skills, having featured in the Kemi Adetiba-directed action drama, ‘King of Boys’.

Speaking on his foray into sports, Reminisce says “I have always been passionate about sports, especially football. Few people know this, but I once owned a football academy where we developed some exciting football talent.”The Agenda With Reminisce is a very important project for me as I am very keen to share my platform with football fans from all walks of life”, he continued.

For weeks, the rapper teased followers on his social media pages with football-themed messages and pictures but very few could have guessed that a football show was what the man popularly known as ‘Alaga Ibile’ had in stock.

While welcoming Reminisce onboard Brila Media, the company’s Group Operations Coordinator, Debbie Larry-Izamoje reiterated that the brand’s essence is all about empowering Africa in the world of sports. “The team and I have deep respect and admiration for Reminisce. His bubbly personality, sports knowledge, and dedication to his craft is such a great representation of some of our core values,” Miss Larry-Izamojie said.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of LRR Sports, Edward Israel-Ayide said “Sports has always been a core part of the Reminisce brand and this partnership with Brila, Nigeria’s only sports radio station, gives us the right platform to share that side of Reminisce with sports fans.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Rapper Reminisce unveiled Rapper Reminisce unveiled

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Rapper Reminisce unveiled Rapper Reminisce unveiled