Rapper, Oladips fires back at Wizkid in a diss track for saying rap is dead

Indigenous Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has fired back at Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid over his latest statement about the Rap Music genre.

Wizkid in a recent interview with London-based 10 magazine described rap music as a dead and boring genre, adding that rappers lack innovations.

He said, “I don’t listen to rap – that sh*t is boring to me, it’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same sh*t, rap on the same beats, same flows.”

Wizkid’s comment on rap music which has been generating different reactions from social media users seems not to have sat well with a foremost indigenous rapper, Oladips.

Reacting to the statement, Oladips took to Twitter this morning to post a diss track he made for the Afrobeat star.

In the 59 seconds short video, Oladips condemned Wizkid’s statement in totality and enjoined him to keep quiet if he doesn’t have anything motivating to say to rappers.

He also took a swipe at Wizkid for using the phrase “she tell me say” in most of his songs.

The lyrics of Oladips diss track reads in part, “She tell me say, Mr she tell me say wetin? Hip-Hop shekini? MR she tell me say woke up today and said hip-hop is dead. Torun bakun yin, baba Bolu, (If you are feeling sleepy, daddy Bolu) go back to bed.”

He also questioned Wizkid for not helping rappers but was instead criticising them. ” When last did you help the rappers? Se e le da hun sha (Can you answer?).”

Not stopping there, Oladips also called out Wizkid over the whereabouts of his signee, ‘Terri’ in the music industry. “Person wey you sign nko? Oti Teri si (What about the person you signed? He has become a victim).”

You can watch the video of the diss track here.





