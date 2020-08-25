Rapists are terrorists, they will destroy the country if treated with levity ― Northern Islamic and Christian leaders

Prominent Northern and Christian leaders have observed that rapists are terrorists and they could destroy the country if they are treated with levity.

Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Kabir Gombe and Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev John Joseph Hayab, who spoke described rape as partly responsible for the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The religious leaders both spoke in Kaduna, on Tuesday, at the end of a two-day conference on Emergency Call To Action against rape, organised by the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufa’i.

While Sheikh Gombe said, rapists are terrorists and should be given the most stringent of punishment, Rev Hayab said, most of the criminals terrorising Nigeria today are bastards and products of rape.

According to the Sheikh Gombe, “there is no country in the world that treats rapists with levity because they are terrorists. Therefore, they should be treated as terrorists.”

While he identified drug abuse, human trafficking, uncontrolled sexual urge and lack of stringent punishment as some of the causes of rape, the Islamic scholar urged the government to copy from countries like India, China, Egypt and Iran who give capital punishment to the rapist.

In his own submission, Reverend Hayab condemned the practice of rape at community levels, saying that, if such does not stop, it will destroy Nigeria. “Anyone caught with the offence of rape should be punished according to the law.”

“Rape has contributed significantly to the security challenges we are facing today because many have given birth to bastards as a result of rape. Those children because they lack parental care have now grown to become criminals disturbing the peace of our society.

“We, therefore, have to stand up against rape so that, we don’t have many bastards in our society. God forbid a future where bastards would take positions of authority and direct affairs of our country,” he prayed.

The Convener of the all stakeholders conference, Hajia Ummi El-Rufai in her own presentation, however, called for the inclusion of Local Government Chairmen and their spouses, Traditional Leaders, Religious Leaders, Influential Women Leaders, Influential Youth Leaders, Heads of Civil Defence, Heads of Vigilante Services (KADVS) and Community Volunteers in the fight against rape.

She said the conference was aimed at strategically strengthening structures at the grassroots/communities which will help in the required holistic approach to tackle the upsurge of rape and gender-based violence in Kaduna State.

While soliciting responsive support, collaboration and action of the stakeholders, Mrs El-Rufai further urged parents to be more vigilant in watching the whereabouts, behaviour and those in the companies of their children.

She pleaded with them to be strategic, deliberate and steadfast in their parenting; watch their own actions and behaviour around their children, bring them closer and teach them to speak up against any abuse or violence.

She cautioned parents on the consequences of trying to suppress their children when raped; urging parents to break the conspiracy of silence so that, there will be no form of stigmatisation on their children when they speak out or report.

Speakers at the two-day conference include; Commissioner for Education Malam Shehu Makarfi, Commissioner for LGA, Alhaji Jaafaru Sani, Sheikh Jamilu Albani, DG Bureau of Interfaith, Malam Rabiu Abdullahi Fitiyanul Islam, Bishop Yusuf Janfalan, Rev Daniel Kasuwa, Alkali Murtala Nasir Al-Misiri and Pastor Aderan United Pastors for Change among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE