Rapist beaten to coma after plucking victim’s eyes

A young man suspected to have violently raped a young lady in Akure, Ondo State capital, has been lying unconscious for about 24 hours after a mob action.

The suspected rapist whose identity could not be ascertained was apprehended at Oluwatuyi area of Akure and was beaten to coma for raping a young woman and plucking out her eyes.

It was gathered that the residents of the area nabbed the rapist while trying to kill the victim after plucking her eyes.

He was subsequently apprehended and beaten to coma and then on were about to set the suspect on fire when the men of the Ondo State police command arrived at the scene.

The victim and the rapist were rushed to the hospital and they have been unconscious since Monday when the incident happened.

A source within the area said the suspect is from the Northern part of the country who could not say his name or where he is from.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said the victim is from the Tiv tribe in Benue State.

Ikoro, however, said the family of the victim was yet to show up at the police station while the command would commence an investigation immediately the victim and the suspect are conscious.

