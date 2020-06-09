Participants at a one-day stakeholders meeting on violence against women and girls in Kwara State have lamented the insignificant number of prosecution of rape cases in the country despite the high number of cases recorded.

The conference, sponsored by Canada, Actionaid Nigeria, and Kwara State Women Voice and Leadership, was titled, Collective Action Towards Eradication of All Forms of Violence Against Women and Girls in Kwara State.

Speaking during the programme in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the chief executive officer of Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC), Mrs Christiana Oluwole, said that only 65 cases of rape perpetrators were prosecuted between 1973 and 2019.

“It saddens our hearts that only 65 cases of rape perpetrators have been prosecuted in Nigeria between 1973-2019 with the alarming rates of rape cases recorded,” she said.

In her speech, the Kwara State Commissioner for Social Development, Mrs Deborah Aremu, said the executive and the legislature are at the verge of domesticating Child Rights Act in the state.

This, she said when done would protect children from all forms of abuse, as the state would also open rape offenders’ register.

“Here in Kwara state, we are talking with the legislature who would domesticate the Child Rights Act and very soon that would be done,” she said.

Other women commissioners at the meeting, who included Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mrs Joana Kolo, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Saa’datu Modibo and Commissioner for Special Duty clamoured for protection of girl child and women in the state including restoration of their dignity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Why Schools Must Remain Shut For Now ― Minister

PARENTS and school children anxious for reopening schools will have to wait a little more as the Federal Government on Monday insisted that the schools remain shut for now. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, speaking on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 news briefing described as fake news timetables purported released from the Ministry of Education on the conduct of West African Examination Council examinations being circulated on the social media… Read full story

After Pressure From Govs, Buhari Delays Gazetting Of Executive Order On Autonomy For State Legislatures, Judiciary

Pressured by state governors, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to delay the gazetting of Executive Order 10, which he recently signed, to grant autonomy to state legislature and judiciary… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801… Read full story