Rape saga: ‘Kogi commissioner yet to be sacked’

THE Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni Danga, who allegedly raped a woman, Miss Elizabeth Oyeniyi is not sacked is being speculated in some quarters.

Speaking with newsmen, the Commissioner for Information and communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the NGOs calling for the sack of the commissioner should be patient and have confidence that the governor will do the right thing.

He said, “We can not punish somebody who has not been convicted of the crime allegedly committed.”

According to him, after all no one approached the governor; but the governor picked up the case out of personal conviction that no one should molested and no one should be accused falsely without proper investigation.

He said that was why the governor has ordered accelerated investigation into the case.

“So far no one has been sacked,” Fanwo said.