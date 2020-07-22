Rape: Group urges government to be more proactive

A non-governmental organisation, The Adorable Women, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the thirty-six state governors, the national and state assemblies, the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies to take stronger and more proactive steps to arrest the rising cases of rape, child defilement, and murder of the country’s young and adult female population.

The group, in a released signed by its president, Zainab Akim-Yusuf and public relations officer, Toyin Apata, respectively, described as traumatising and worrisome the incidence of violation and murder of the women-folk across all regions, ethnic groups, and religious persuasions in the country.

’’We note that the country’s penal and criminal codes clearly define acts that constitute rape, defilement and murder prescribing various severe punishments which our law enforcement agencies have for various reasons been unable or unwilling to enforce.

“This situation is creating a state of fear and indignity amongst women in Nigeria and must be nipped in the bud immediately. Mothers and their daughters cannot continue to live in fear of the menfolk both within and outside our immediate environments because we believe that our law enforcement agents and our legal system will not protect us enough to enjoy the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Almighty and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it stated.

The group expressed its readiness to work with like-minded organisations and law enforcement agencies to enhance the protection of the Nigerian woman and the girl-child.

“We believe that the imposition of maximum punishments as stated in our statutes will go a long way in reducing these incidents.

“We also call on society to stop stigmatising and blaming rape victims for the heinous offences committed against them by criminals (the rapists) who should be jailed,” the statement read.