Rap music is dead, boring, I don’t listen to it — Wizkid

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has described the rap music genre as boring, dead and tired, adding that he no longer listens to any genre of music other than Afrobeat.

The ‘Essence’ crooner made this disclosure in a recent interview with a London-based luxury magazine, known as ’10 Magazine’.

According to him, rap music artistes have run out of innovation and have been rolling out the same flows on the same beat.

He said, “I don’t listen to rap – that sh*t is boring to me, it’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same sh*t, rap on the same beats, same flows.”

He continued, “No disrespect to nobody, I don’t have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I’m probably the wrong person to say this.”

While speaking on the comparison between Afrobeat and other music genres, the Ojuelegba singer maintained that afrobeat is innovative in nature and way ahead of other genres in pecking orders.

Sighting his achievement as an example, he opined that Afrobeat is the new pop.

“Afrobeats is the new pop. I sold two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore.”

‘Machala’ as he is boldly called also revealed his plans to take his record label, Starboy Music to the level of international record labels such as Roc Nation, Sony, and RCA among others.