Range Rover rams into newspaper stand, kills three readers in Delta

A Range Rover SUV with Reg. No. Delta EFR 940 – TT rammed into the popular newspaper stand at Iyara roundabout, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, killing three persons.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of Saturday, 16 July 2022.

Besides killing three persons said to be reading newspapers whose identities were still unknown, one other person was injured in the process.

A witness narrated that the incident occurred while the driver of the ill-fated vehicle tried to negotiate the roundabout at high speed.

It was further gathered that the driver sustained serious injuries, but the two other passengers who are girls were unhurt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Headquarters Asaba, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report.

