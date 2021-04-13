Ramadan: Zamfara distributes 180,000 bags of foodstuffs to the poor

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said his administration has concluded an arrangement to distribute 180,000 bags of foodstuffs to the poor in the spirit of this year’s Ramadan.

Speaking during the flagging off of the distribution of the food items in Gusau on Tuesday, Matawalle called on the Muslim Ummah to spend on charity as it is in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

He also urged the people to continue reciting the Holy Qur’an and engage in other spiritual acts that will bring them closer to Almighty Allah.

“I implore our people to renew their commitment to doing what is right at all times and under whatever circumstances,” he said.

According to him, as it was customary during the Holy month of Ramadan, the government has purchased a variety of food items for distribution to our people.

“We have doubled the number of items distributed last year for Ramadan 1442. This is to ensure that our people have enough food for the month of Ramadan and beyond. The items include 60,000 bags of rice, 30,000 bags of sugar, 50,000 bags of millet, 30,000 bags of maize, and 10,000 bags of beans.”

Also he disclosed that the government had purchased 2,000 cartons of milk as well as 40,000 pieces of shadda and atamfa clothing materials to be distributed to the less privileged during the celebration of Idul-Fitri.

According to him, the Ramadan feeding would be conducted across all the 2,516 polling units of the state, saying, as was done last year, the Ministry for Local Government and Community Development would be collaborating with the 14 Local Government Councils to establish additional feeding centres in each of the Councils.

“A comparable gesture would be made in the case of civil servants. I have already directed the Head of Service’s office to implement the procedures for distributing the packages to our civil servants in an efficient and equitable manner,” Matawalle said.

