Ramadan: Bishop Kukah gives palliatives to vulnerable people in Sokoto

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has led the Catholic Church, Sokoto Diocese to dole palliatives to the vulnerable people in the state.

Speaking while presenting the items to the beneficiaries in the state on Tuesday, Bishop Kukah who was represented by Rev Father Lawrence, described the gesture as a token to identify with the beneficiaries in the month of Ramadan.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the occasion of this year’s Ramadan to pray to God against the deadly coronavirus pandemic the world is facing.

He advised them to always abide by the rules and regulations laid down by health officials and the government, saying using facemasks, hand sanitisers and keeping social distance should be adhered to by everyone.

Responding, the chairman of people living with disabilities in the state, Dahiru Ayuba, commended Bishop Kukah for the gifts.

He assured the entourage of the bishop that all the messages will be delivered to their members on how best to maintain social distance, as well as the improvement on hygiene by its members.

Also speaking, Mallam Usman Faruk Sulaiman, praised Bishop Kukah for always identifying with the people especially that of opposite faith.

He called on every Nigerian irrespective of their faith or belief to relate well with one another in order to promote peace and oneness among everyone.

He promised to distribute all the items given to each and every member of the group fairly, saying equality will be the guideline in the distribution.

