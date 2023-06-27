The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has condemned and refuted a statement credited to Osun-based philanthropist, Engr. Kehinde Raji in a radio interview claiming that the party paid a certain amount of money to former Speaker, Hon Najeem Salaam.

The party asked the general public to disregard the controversial statement from Raji labelling it as false and baseless.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Osun State PDP, Mr. Sunday Bisi said Mr Kehinde was either misinformed or decided to play politics with the statement he uttered during the radio interview.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Osun-based-philanthropist, Engr. Kehinde Raji on a radio interview to the effect that the party paid a certain amount of money to former Speaker, Hon Najeem Sallam.

“The statement is false as neither the party nor its candidate who is now the Governor of Osun state paid the reverred former Speaker any such money.

“We believe Mr Kehinde was either misinformed or decided to play politics with the statement he uttered during the radio interview. Hon. Salami is a leader of reverence and it is quite unfair to drag his name in the mud to score cheap political points.

“As much as the democratic space is about free speech, all stakeholders should be mindful of utterances capable of impugning the character of state leaders, whether in or out of government.

“We take exception to the deliberate and baseless attacks on top government officials as such conduct constitutes avoidable distraction and a disservice to the concerted efforts to deliver on good governance.

“The party therefore calls on its members to always exhaust internal mechanisms to ventilate their grievances and avoid externalization of domestic affairs.

“Specifically, the party urges its members to exercise patience and restraint as the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is working to form an inclusive government which will accommodate diverse interests of all stakeholders.

“The party wishes to commend the Governor for his exceptional performance and his raising the bar of state leadership from mediocrity to superlative statesmanship. The party is proud of its Governor, a man who has taken the state from darkness to light.”





