Raising the Bar: Doveland International School Shines Bright in 2025 JAMB Results

In a year where the national conversation around education has been dominated by concerns of widespread underperformance in the 2025 JAMB examinations, Doveland International School has risen above the noise with a triumphant announcement—every single student from their Year 12 class scored above 200. In a country where such performance is a rarity, this achievement stands as a beacon of what consistent effort, leadership, and structured support can produce.

Mr. Kolapo Emmanuel, the school’s Principal, expressed the pride felt throughout the institution. “These aren’t just high scores—they represent hard work, resilience, and a school community that never settles for mediocrity. Our students don’t just study to pass exams. They prepare to shape the future,” he shared.

And indeed, they are shaping it. With standout scores like Patrick Attah’s incredible 344, Adeyemi Fikayo’s 324, and Daniel Aderibigbe’s 323, Doveland’s academic output is not just exemplary—it’s national-leading. Over 30% of students scored above 300, and 11% fell into the highly competitive 290–299 range. The consistency of their results paints a picture of a robust academic framework.

Executive Director, Chief Dr. Mrs. Justina Ulunma Chukwu (FNAE), credited the results to the collaboration of teachers, parents, and the learners themselves. “We have built a culture where excellence is the norm. This didn’t happen overnight. It took vision, perseverance, and a shared belief in what our students are capable of achieving.”

Doveland International Schools, comprising Early Years, Primary, SEN, High School, and Sixth Form College, has a solid history of academic distinction. With a track record of straight As in WAEC, elite scores in IGCSEs, and even a 1520/1600 in the SATs by one of its brightest minds, the school has steadily climbed the ladder of academic excellence.

