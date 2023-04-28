Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Friday, in Ogbomoso, charged the newly appointed Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) and paramount ruler of Emoha kingdom, in Rivers, Sir Sergeant Ohna Chidi Awuse, to shore up the global profile and standard of the institution through his vast experience and expertise.

Speaking shortly after the investiture of Awuse as part of the activities commemorating the 15th convocation of the university, Makinde underscored the need for the monarch to share LAUTECH’s vision and commit himself to the overall growth of the university.

Represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal, the governor contended that chancellor is a person that can help raise the profile of a university and advance its interests regionally, nationally and internationally.

“Chancellor is expected to have an enthusiasm for the development and advancement of the university, he must be willing and have the ability to commit the necessary time and energy to development and advancement of the institution.

“A chancellor must be ready and able to share the university’s values, vision, goals, and ambitions as well have affinity for its works. He must be able to recognise and celebrate the importance of higher education, he must have a strong personal commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion,” Makinde stated.

While maintaining that Awuse possessed all the required criteria before his appointment, Makinde restated the commitment of his administration to further ensure the provision of qualitative and affordable tertiary education in Oyo State.

In his address, Awuse lauded Makinde for honouring him with the position of Chancellor, saying “This honour is not just for me, but for my people, the Emohua people, and for the entire people of River.

“We see it as a confirmation of friendliness and large-heartedness of the governor and good people of Oyo who despite having so many worthy sons and daughters who match the bill, decided to look outward in their search for a chancellor of LAUTECH”.

