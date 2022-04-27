Raise Almajiri pupils to become responsible people in society, Gov Inuwa tells Tsangaya teachers

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has advised Tsangaya School Teachers in the State to mould their Almajiri pupils into good and responsible citizens who will change the society for good.

The Governor gave the charge while playing host to members of Jama’atu Haffazul Qur’an Wal Ilim, comprising Alarammas, Almajiris (Tsangaya pupils) and other great custodians of Tsangaya Schools to a fast-breaking (Iftar) at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Gombe.

Inuwa further urged the Tsangaya teachers to support the government policy of incorporating western education in the Tsangaya System saying, “this will enable you to participate in national issues”, citing himself and current Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami as concrete examples of people who have grown to be responsible and participate in national issues.

According to the Governor: “When we were young, we used to attend both western and Tsangaya Schools altogether. The school was about three kilometres away but every day we had to trek that distance. When you combine the two, you achieve a lot in life – you can become ministers, governors or even president. It is possible and achievable.”

The Governor, who was overwhelmed with joy, thanked the custodians of the Tsangaya Schools for honouring his invitation despite the short notice given.

He explained that in consonance with the ideals of democracy and good governance, his doors are open for all categories of people, and as such everybody will be carried along without discrimination.





He then said that “during our campaign, we promised to run an all-inclusive government and today you are witnesses that we fulfilled that promise. We have invited you the way we did to other top government officials and dignitaries.”

“Our doors are open for all, we don’t show any form of discrimination. You elected us to serve you and that is exactly what we are doing”, he added.

He also assured to give equal treatment to all citizens of the state irrespective of religion, tribe or social class saying, “When our sons were repatriated from other states during corona, we welcomed and accommodated, took good care of them to make them feel at home. They are our own children and we could not abandon them.”

Governor Inuwa maintained that without the support and cooperation of the Tsangaya teachers and their students, good policies like Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA) programme would not have been successful in the state.

He, therefore, sought more prayers and support from the attendees for the success of his administration and for peace to reign in the country

Speaking on behalf of all the attendees, the Chairman, Jama’atu Haffazul Qur’an Wal Ilim, Goni Muhammad Sadisu Mai Babban Allo thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for considering them in the series of this Ramadan Iftar, saying that this is the first time they were honoured to breakfast with a sitting governor. He maintained that “It is a great honour and a show of respect to Qur’an and its people”.

He commended the governor for building about 25 Tsangaya schools across the state for the welfare of Tsangaya teachers and their pupils. The gesture that he said has helped in creating a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

According to him, “We equally thanked you for introducing the BESDA programme. Many of our Alarammas are benefiting from the monthly allowance and our students can now read and write in English and have also learnt some basic arithmetic.”

“His Excellency is also building a structure that could be the largest Tsangaya in the whole of Nigeria. we are indeed elated”, he remarked.

In his goodwill message, the Spokesperson of the organization, Goni Murtala Musa praised the concern of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya towards the Tsangaya people.

He said that “when others were disowning us, chasing us away, governor Inuwa has embraced us and showed us love and respect”.

He, therefore, called on all members to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the good policies of this administration for more dividends of democracy to the people.

All the attendees were given Sallah packages where each went home with yards of brocade and cash as happy Sallah from the Governor.

The Iftar session pulled attendance from across all the eleven Local Governments of Gombe State and was also graced by the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Government House, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Hon. Victor Mela Dan Zariya, Member Representing Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, APC Stalwart, Alh. Abubakar Habu Mu’azu among others.

Qur’anic recitation and prayers were offered during the session for peace and prosperity of the state and the country as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General

( Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

