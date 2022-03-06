Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ondo community, destroys buildings

Scores of buildings were destroyed in the Akure community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening by heavy rainfall.

It was gathered that the downpour which started about 7 pm and lasted several hours, destroyed property worth millions of naira in Abiodun Aloba community, around Ondo road in Akure.

Some residents of the area explained that the rain which was accompanied by a wind destroyed many buildings blowing off rooftops and destroying many shops in the area.

One of the victims, who identified herself as Olamide said that her house was affected by the incident, saying her husband was not around when the incident happened.

She said, “the roof of our house was removed by the rainstorm, destroying some of our personal belongings while the whole house was flooded with water. We are begging the state government to come to our assistance.”

Some residents of the community affected by the incident called on the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to their aid, saying the destruction was too much for them to bear.

Another resident, Ola Omoniyi, also appealed to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and representatives of the area at the state and national assemblies to assist the victims.

He said most of the affected places include business centres, medicine stores, stalls saying the destruction affects the social and economic activities of the community.

He said, “There is a need for quick intervention as the victims have no place to stay, so many people have been rendered homeless.”

