Rain of praises, prayers at Praise Banquet

It was a rain of praises and prayers at the 10th edition of the popular gospel music concert, Praise Banquet organised by ace gospel musicia, Evangelist Bukola Akinade, popularly known as Senwele Jesu, held at the BCOS Exhibition Ground, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Monday.

The gospel musicians that graced the event proved that it was indeed an all praise gathering, as arttistes such as Esther Igbekele, Bisi Aluko, Bose Adeiwa, Toyosi Akinya, Babatunmise, Remilekun Amos, Toluwanisings, Bolanle Oladapo, and Abimbola Ojo, among others, lifted the souls of worshippers.

The event tagged, ‘Yadah Night’ was made more livelier with the special appearance of the comic actor, Ayo Adewole, popularly known as Woli Agba.

The all-night event was graced by notable clerics like Prophets Sam Ojo; Olu Alo; Claudius Olaiya, and Pastor Joseph Akinade, among others. The clerics respectively led supplications to God on behalf of the nation and citizens.

The woman behind the praise concert, Senwele Jesu, noted that it was a great mandate by God to create a platform for people irrespective of tribe, gender and colour to expressly exalt Him.

“Surprisingly, it is 10 years already for this great vision. I cannot thank God enough for this work bestowed on me. I remain humble and obedient servant for this commission. I appreciate God for the successful journey and divine supporters that are ensuring it must be a success every year.

“This is the only food we can give God and I think we humans should not hesitate to give God praise, especially for the gift of life. I sincerely thank my colleagues and fans for support,” she added.