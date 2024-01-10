The Arewa Consultative Forum,(ACF) Kano State chapter, has described the raid on the premises of the Dangote headquarters and those of other 51 big business establishments, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as capable of compounding negative interest shown by foreign investors who are already showing signs of reluctance to bring in their money into the country.
The statement added that prior to the visit/ raid, Dangote Group had sought clarification on why certain documents were demanded, but this proved abortive. They also requested additional time to “compile and properly present the required extensive documentation”. Neither the clarification, nor the extension were granted.
“On January 4 EFCC personnel descended on Dangote Head Office demanding same documents the company’s officials had already brought to the premises of the anti- graft police.
The ACF then disclosed that ” The raid of the premises Dangote Headquarters and those of other 51 big business establishments by the EFCC is capable of discouraging foreign investors who are already showing signs of reluctance to bring in their money into the country.”
” The Arewa Consultative Forum, Kano State chapter, and the good people of Kano are apprehensive about the raid on Dangote because we see it as an unhealthy development that could further worsen our economic situation, scare investors, and hinder Nigeria’s growth prospects.
“The move would further exacerbate our current difficult situation and deter potential investment. We can not but agree with the position advanced by no less one of the most respected members of the National Assembly who reacted thus: ”
“Given our current fragile economic situation, this move by the EFCC will worsen things. Now is not the time for this; it is the time for the nation to focus on the integration of African economies and the expansion of trade and investments across the continent to stimulate growth and create employment opportunities, not conducting raid on its largest conglomerate.
“Dangote’s impact for decades has been felt through various facets of our economy. The company played a crucial role in transforming our economy from heavy import dependence to a net exporter in critical industries.
The ACF recalled that “Recently, P&G and few other conglomerates left Nigeria. Aliko Dangote is one of the most patriotic businessmen who had chosen to invest in Nigeria. There are several equally very rich people who kept their resources in portfolio investments, real estate and other endeavours in foreign lands at the expense of Nigeria.
“We should celebrate Dangote and all our local big companies for their doggedness, persistence and unwavering commitment to bolster the Nigerian economy.
The ACF ,therefore hinted that ” To this end, the ACF calls on the Federal Government to devise amicable ways of making top business establishments to make greater contributions to economic growth; and halt the raids, as the nation struggles hard to attract foreign investment and other key ingredients to redeem the economy.
The Arewa Consultative Forum,(ACF) Kano State chapter, has described the raid on the premises of the Dangote headquarters and those of other 51 big business establishments, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as capable of compounding negative interest shown by foreign investors who are already showing signs of reluctance to bring in their money into the country.
The statement added that prior to the visit/ raid, Dangote Group had sought clarification on why certain documents were demanded, but this proved abortive. They also requested additional time to “compile and properly present the required extensive documentation”. Neither the clarification, nor the extension were granted.
“On January 4 EFCC personnel descended on Dangote Head Office demanding same documents the company’s officials had already brought to the premises of the anti- graft police.
The ACF then disclosed that ” The raid of the premises Dangote Headquarters and those of other 51 big business establishments by the EFCC is capable of discouraging foreign investors who are already showing signs of reluctance to bring in their money into the country.”
” The Arewa Consultative Forum, Kano State chapter, and the good people of Kano are apprehensive about the raid on Dangote because we see it as an unhealthy development that could further worsen our economic situation, scare investors, and hinder Nigeria’s growth prospects.
“The move would further exacerbate our current difficult situation and deter potential investment. We can not but agree with the position advanced by no less one of the most respected members of the National Assembly who reacted thus: ”
“Given our current fragile economic situation, this move by the EFCC will worsen things. Now is not the time for this; it is the time for the nation to focus on the integration of African economies and the expansion of trade and investments across the continent to stimulate growth and create employment opportunities, not conducting raid on its largest conglomerate.
“Dangote’s impact for decades has been felt through various facets of our economy. The company played a crucial role in transforming our economy from heavy import dependence to a net exporter in critical industries.
The ACF recalled that “Recently, P&G and few other conglomerates left Nigeria. Aliko Dangote is one of the most patriotic businessmen who had chosen to invest in Nigeria. There are several equally very rich people who kept their resources in portfolio investments, real estate and other endeavours in foreign lands at the expense of Nigeria.
“We should celebrate Dangote and all our local big companies for their doggedness, persistence and unwavering commitment to bolster the Nigerian economy.
The ACF ,therefore hinted that ” To this end, the ACF calls on the Federal Government to devise amicable ways of making top business establishments to make greater contributions to economic growth; and halt the raids, as the nation struggles hard to attract foreign investment and other key ingredients to redeem the economy.