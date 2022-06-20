Radio-active scanners delaying Customs building demolition at Lagos ports ― Saraki

The Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, on Monday, revealed that the delay in demolishing the Customs scanner building impeding complete connection of the standard gauge rail to the Lagos port quay is due to the presence of some radio-active scanners inside the building.

Addressing the media after an on-the-spot inspection of the affected building at APM Terminals in Apapa port, Senator Saraki explained that in the interim, a diversionary line is being constructed and should be completed in a month while experts’ advise is being sought on the demolition of the Customs scanner building.

According to Senator Gbemisola Saraki, “We are here to look at the issues affecting activities to connect the rail to the Apapa seaport.

“As you can see, the construction of this standard gauge has been ongoing for more than two years and I came here to inspect the activities.

“We want to ensure that before the end of next month, the activities here have improved. By the end of this month, we want to ensure that the removal of this Customs facility which is on the rail track is resolved. The goal is to have this track operational by the end of this month.

“Although this building looks big, it is actually a minor issue that will be resolved by the time the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seat together to discuss it.”

When asked why the delay over the removal of the Customs scanner building, Saraki explained, “Inside the Customs building are radio-active scanners that can be injurious to human health and well-being. So, it is not a building that can just be demolished like any other property.

“It is a radioactive facility. It has a scanner and we have to ensure that the demolition is done safely by experts.”

At the Tin-Can Island Port, the Minister inspected some failed berths and collapsing quays at the Five Star Logistics Terminal and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT), and revealed that efforts will be geared to repair them without disturbing port operations.

“Let’s be very frank. It’s a bit sad that TICT Terminal has taken it upon themselves to find a solution. Palliative won’t work anymore. We need to find a long-term solution to this problem.

“This is just one terminal. We’ve seen another terminal with the same challenge. We need to take an holistic approach to solving this. Tin-Can is one of the major ports that we have.

“As I’ve said earlier and I’ll keep repeating that the port is one of our main engine rooms of our economy. So dilapidated ports is not going to engender economic growth. We need to ensure that we take a holistic approach as soon as possible. And I assure you that we will.

“Mr President takes ports business seriously and you know our government is about infrastructure. So, I assure you that we are going to take it up while we come out with a solution.

“As per the repair, you don’t stop everything to do and start again. It’s done in conjunction to ensure that businesses continue.

“Finding a solution, we will be able to do that without necessarily stopping everybody. The Ministry is going to sit down to discuss the solution with the experts. This discussion will proffer solution without necessarily hindering activities in the Terminals.”

Radio-active scanners delaying Customs building demolition at Lagos ports ― Saraki

