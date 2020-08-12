Justice A. A Babawale of an Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Igbo, on Wednesday, delivered a judgement in favour of the candidate of Oshinderumu Ogunsola Olujasa family, Prince Musliu Oriyomi Soile, as Radanuwa Idado-elect, Sagamu.

The judge dismissed the Suit No: HCS/263/2014 filed before it by Chief Aruna Ogunsola; Alhaji Buraimoh Ogunsola; Prince Girigisu Ogunsola and Prince Olugbuyi Sonubi as claimants against the election of Soile to fill the vacant stool of Radanuwa Idado.

The defendants were Soile; Chief Dauda Makanjuola; Chief Idowu Onijasa; Chief Fayiga Oduje; Chief Abudu Alayo; Chief Oseni Abijo; Chief Michael Oyeleke; Chief Tunde Amusan; Chief Wale Abijo; Chief Ayuba Agbelu: the Governor of Ogun State; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Sagamu LG, being 1st to 13th defendants respectively.

The claimant in an amended writ of summons filed and dated October 23, 2015, claimed against the defendants that the 1st defendant, Soile, being a member of Oshinderumu family was not entitled to be nominated, selected or approved to fill the vacant stool of Radanuwa of Idado.

They argued that the 1st defendant was only related to the Ogunsola family through their mother’s side which made him practically not qualified to occupy the seat as against Prince Sonubi.

The claimants urged the court to set aside Soile’s nomination and selection as the candidate to fill the vacant stool of Radanuwa Idado, Sagamu.

They also pleaded for an order directing the 2nd to the 10th defendants to forward the name of the 4th claimant as the sole candidate of the Ogunsola Ruling House to the 11th defendant for approval as the new Radanuwa of Idado.

It was also the prayer of the claimants that an order be granted to set aside the purported un-gazetted Radanuwa of Idado Chieftaincy Declaration as made by Oba Yinusa Alayo dated July 19, 2005, for erroneously including Osiderumu and Olujasa families who are not related to Radanuwa as forming a ruling House with Ogunsola family.

They also sought for an order of injunction restraining the defendants, their servant or any person from further taking steps to fill the vacant stool of Radanuwa of Idado, Sagamu, until the final determination of the suit.

Justice Babawale in the judgment dismissed the case for lacking in merit.

She submitted that the claimants were part of the ruling house meeting which produced the 1st defendant as one of the three candidates whose names were forwarded to the kingmakers for the purpose of selection as the Radanuwa of Idado, Sagamu.

The judge opined that the 1st claimant presided over the meeting of the ruling House and was one of the signatories to Exhibit DE1, by which the names of the nominated candidates were forwarded to the kingmakers.

She noted that the point of divergence between the claimants and the 1st set of defendants was when the kingmakers selected the 1st defendant to fill the vacant stool.

“They had participated in the same ruling house meeting with the 1st defendant. I see the claimants are knowledgeable persons of the 1st defendant was not eligible to view for the vacant stool, I believe they should have raised objection to his candidacy before it turned out that the claimants preferred candidate was not selected by the kingmakers.

“To accede to the claimants’ case herein is to allow them to blow hot and cold at the same time. No court of equity will lend itself to such prevarication by a litigant.

“I am therefore in agreement with the conclusion of the learned counsel to the 1st set of defendants that the claimants’ case is not supported by any logical or legal reasoning.

“A resolution of the issue adopted by me against the claimants means their case is devoid of merit and accordingly fails. This case fails in its entirety and is hereby dismissed,” the judge submitted.

