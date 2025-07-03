Rachel Reeves doing excellent job, UK PM commends chancellor

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM), Sir Keir Starmer, has voiced strong support for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, saying she is “doing an excellent job” and will remain in post “for many years,” after she was seen wiping away tears during Prime Minister’s Questions.

While the prime minister did not confirm her future in the Commons chamber, he later told BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking that he works “in lockstep” with Reeves.

“She and I work together, we think together,” he said.

Reeves’ emotional moment in Parliament came during a heated exchange over Labour’s welfare U-turns.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch asked whether Reeves would still be chancellor at the next election.

She said the chancellor “looks absolutely miserable” and called her a “human shield for his (Starmer) incompetence.”

Sir Keir did not directly answer but said, “No prime minister or chancellor ever stands at the dispatch box and writes budgets in the future.”

He insisted the government’s welfare reforms were designed to get more people back into work.

Reeves’ spokesperson later said her tears were linked to a “personal matter.”

Starmer reinforced this, saying: “It was a personal matter for her, I’m not going to intrude on her privacy by talking to you.”

He added, “That’s absolutely wrong,” when asked if it was related to the welfare U-turns.

The moment appeared to rattle financial markets, with the pound falling and government borrowing costs rising.

Some Labour MPs pointed to a tense pre-PMQs meeting between Reeves and Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He had reportedly been abrupt with her over lengthy answers given during Treasury questions the day before.

Neither Reeves’ team nor the Speaker’s office commented on the reported exchange.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended Reeves, saying, “It is easy to forget we are all humans as politicians.”

As Reeves left the chamber, her sister Ellie Reeves, also a Labour MP, took her hand in support. Despite the emotional display, criticism continued from the opposition.

Robert Jenrick called the welfare U-turn “embarrassing” and said Reeves’ career was “dead.”

He later added: “I obviously hope that Rachel Reeves’s personal matter is resolved. It’s never nice to see someone upset.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said, “Like almost all MPs, I don’t know why the chancellor was upset in the chamber today, but I do hope she is okay.”

“Seeing another person in distress is always very difficult, and we are wishing her well,” he added.

Starmer stood firm, saying Reeves has brought in “record numbers” of inward investment.

He concluded: “She’s done an excellent job as chancellor… and she will remain chancellor into the next election and for many years after.”

