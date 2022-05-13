Race to finale! Who emerges Nigerian Idol’s final 2 on Sunday?

After weeks of impressive performances, Nigerian Idol Season seven’s top three contestants are set for a showdown this weekend. The road to the finale has not been easy. Last Sunday’s show opened with Zadok and Jordan’s electrifying performance of Fireboy DML’s Peru remix with Ed Sheeran. It was followed by Banty and Progress’s duet of Wizkid and Tems’ chart-topping single, Essence. Sadly, the duet with Zadok was Jordan’s last performance in the Nigerian Idol race as the Kaduna-born singer polled the lowest votes and was eliminated after the round of duets.

The top three contestants were required to perform two songs each, one from the year they were born and another from songs made ‘special’ by contestants who didn’t go beyond the live auditions. Opening the stage for the first round of songs was Banty, who performed a cover of Beyoncé’s Listen, to a standing ovation from the audience and judges, and according to Simi, this was Banty’s best performance so far in the competition.

Next up was Zadok, whose rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going blew everyone away. To seal the first round of performances, Progress performed a Whitney Houston classic, ‘I Will Always Love You’ to the admiration of the judges and his teeming fans.

The night’s competition got fiercer with the next round of songs. Once again, the last girl standing, Banty, took the crowd back in time, with her cover of Brandy’s 1995 hit, ‘I want to Be Down’. Next up, Zadok gave a good account of himself with a thrilling performance of Boyz II Men ‘I’ll Make Love To You’, which had the audience swaying in their seats. Progress rounded up the night of outstanding performances with his cover of Westlife’s ‘Swear It Again’ to another round of standing ovation from everyone.

Undoubtedly, all three contestants brought out their A-game in the night’s performances. The competition continues next week with three contestants vying for the top spot. Who makes it to the ultimate two is solely in the hands of the viewers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Race to finale Race to finale

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Race to finale Race to finale