R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex offences

R&B star R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was sentenced in New York by federal Judge Ann Donnelly, who spoke at length before issuing the sentence.

At one point, she quoted a victim impact statement from a woman known in court as Stephanie, who told Kelly, “No price was too high for someone else to pay for your happiness.”

“This case is not about sex,” the judge said. “It is about violence, cruelty, and control.”

Donnelly acknowledged points made by defence, including that Kelly endured a very difficult childhood, with sexual abuse at the hands of his sister and a landlord. However, she added, “You are a person who had great advantages — worldwide fame and celebrity, untold money.”

Kelly declined to address the court himself. His lawyer cited pending cases: a second federal trial in Illinois, slated to begin Aug. 15, and separate criminal charges in Minnesota.

The charges include child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Last year, Kelly was found guilty of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery and sex trafficking.

The jury found the government proved Kelly was at the head of a criminal conspiracy to recruit and coerce girls, boys and women into sex.

