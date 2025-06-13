Qur’anic competition: Tinubu’s aide showers gifts on winners

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Bashir Lado, has showered gifts on winners of the Qur’anic Competition in memory of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, the president’s late mother.

The grand winners, Ahmad Shua’aibu and Maryam Abubakar, received a four-bedroom flat each, scholarship from Qatar Charity Foundation up to university level, N1 million cash, and books.

Senator Lado called on the parents and guardians of the winners to consider the gifts as responsibilities and utilise them diligently.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would reward the late mother of the president and make the competition a ‘Sadaqatu Jariyya’ to her.

The competition was held in five categories, and the winners were awarded based on their performance. Senator Lado said, “Today, we gather not just to celebrate, but to reflect on the power of the Qur’an, the sacrifice of parents, and the endless mercy of Allah.”

He added, “To these brilliant young reciters, we say: you have not just won a prize, you have earned a place among the people of the Qur’an Ahlul Qur’an. And so, as a symbol of our appreciation, the four crown winners are being awarded homes as a foundation for their future.”

The senator also highlighted the importance of knowledge and provision, citing the Quran and Hadith. He prayed that the gifts would bring stability and sustainability to the families and become tools for provision, not distraction.