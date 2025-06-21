Qur’anic competition: Sen Lado rewards winners with N10m

The Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly (Senate Matters), Senator Bashir Lado, recently hosted a Quranic competition in memory of President Bola Tinubu’s late mother, Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu.

This event took place two weeks ago and saw 150 contestants compete, with 30 participants emerging as winners in various categories of Quran recitation.

In total, ₦10 million in cash prizes were awarded to the winners. Among the winners, two received ₦1 million each, eight took home ₦500,000, while others were awarded ₦300,000, ₦200,000, and ₦100,000, respectively.

The event was organized by Senator Bashir Lado to honor the contributions of the late Tinubu to human development. The cash prizes were presented to the winners by Sheikh Ibrahimi Khalil, the Chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulamas, who noted that the competition has significantly impacted the lives of many young Quranic reciters, some of whom have received houses, cars, and seats for Hajj, among other gifts.

“The aims was beyond the awards, but to serve as spiritual and righteous rewards to the late Mother’s President Tinubu who spent her entire life in the service of humanity.” he said

According to Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Senator Lado has successfully fulfilled his promise by organizing a Qur’anic Competition with the hope of providing comfort for the late mother of President Tinubu.

Senator Lado has made a remarkable effort by not conducting a grand worldly ceremony for President Tinubu’s mother, but instead, he has initiated a comprehensive Qur’anic competition in her honor.

While speaking on behalf of Senator Lado, Malam Ibrahim Khalil, who is an SA to the senator, explained that the competition began at the ward level, then moved to local governments, and finally reached the state level. He added that 30 young reciters who had memorized the Quran were awarded gifts at the final event.

Many reciters went home with various prizes, including houses, cars, cash prizes totaling one million five hundred thousand Naira, and a travel opportunity to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Malam Ibrahim stated that cheques were issued to avoid fraud or issues with bank transfers. He also cautioned participants to be wary of dealing with any bank officials during the process of collecting their winnings to prevent encounters with fraudulent individuals.

He emphasized that the competition empowered young reciters who had memorized the Holy Quran to invest in viable ventures and encouraged them to continue their Quranic studies.

Ahmed Shaibu, the first-place winner of the competition who received one million Naira, expressed his gratitude in an interview with the press. “I thank Allah for the gift given to me,” he said.

“I am 20 years old, and I spent four years memorizing the entire Quran. I represented Dala Local Government in this Qur’anic competition, starting my journey at the age of 11.”

He also noted that he plans to share part of his one million Naira prize with his parents and teachers, as well as invest in a business.

